Tuesday Forecast: Cool temperatures for August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well below average temperatures will continue on Tuesday with clouds and a chance for a few lingering showers. Some mid to late afternoon sunshine will be possible, especially in eastern Nebraska. Sunny skies return Wednesday with warmer afternoon temperatures.

Mainly cloudy skies this morning in the Lincoln with area with a few scattered showers still possible. Partial sunshine will be possible mid to late afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and an east wind 10 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures for mid August. (1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s and an northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Some patchy fog will be possible late.

Pleasant overnight temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Wednesday and it will be warmer. Highs in the lower 80s and an east-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Pleasant temperatures expected on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Isolated thunderstorms possible on Thursday with seasonal temperatures. Highs in the lower 80s Friday through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Friday and Friday night. Isolated thunderstorms possible over the weekend.

Temperatures over the next several days will be slightly below average. (1011 Weather)

