Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine returns!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday will begin with areas of patchy fog but skies will be filled with sunshine by the afternoon. Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant conditions will dominate both Wednesday and Thursday. The chance for rain and storms returns Thursday evening.

Wednesday will bring back sunshine and warmer temperatures to our area... but will start off with patchy fog. The patchy fog should dissipate by mid morning and leave us with mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. High temperatures will warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s but will still below average for this time of year. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The sunshine sticks around most of the day on Thursday and it looks to be the warmest of the next several... highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. However, a cold front will be pushing through the area during the evening... this will bring the return of rain and storm chances to the eastern areas. There is no threat for severe weather at this time. Overnight low temperatures will dip into 50s and low 60s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

