Baseball memories on display at museum in St. Paul

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Museum of Nebraska Major League Baseball highlights the careers of people with Nebraska roots who’ve made it to the major leagues of American baseball.

The Museum is located in downtown St. Paul, Nebraska at 619 Howard Avenue. St. Paul is about 30 minutes north of Interstate 80, just north of Grand Island. We caught up with board member Loren Studley to learn about this unique place. He told us that one room is exclusively for Hall of Fame players from the state.

“Grover Cleveland Alexander is the third winningest pitcher of all time,” Studley said. “He was born up by Elba, Nebraska, and he passed away in 1950. He still has major league baseball records that will probably never be touched because he had such longevity in the majors. He pitched 5,198 innings of baseball.”

The game that made Alexander most famous was the 1926 World Series. He was pitching for the Cardinals, and won games two and six, pitching them complete. Then he was called in during game seven with bases loaded, and saved the series for his team. A movie was made about him, featuring Doris Day and Ronald Reagan. It’s called “The Winning Team.”

Along with Grover Cleveland Alexander, the other Hall of Famers highlighted at the museum are: “Wahoo” Sam Crawford of Wahoo, Dazzy Vance from Cowles, Bob Gibson of Omaha, Richie Ashburn of Tilden, Bill Southworth of Harvard, and Wade Boggs from Omaha.

The museum features a number of other great players from the state, including Russ Snyder, Bob Cerv, and more recent players like Joba Chamberlain. If you would like to visit the museum, you are encouraged to do so. The hours are weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and weekends by appointment. While you are in town, you’ll want to do a little shopping, stop for lunch at the Sweet Shoppe, and perhaps check out the Howard County Historical Society and the Gruber House.

