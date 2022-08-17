Ex-LPS janitor sentenced on convictions related to sexual assaults of children

LINCOLN, Neb. - A 60-year-old Lincoln man who was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault now faces more than 50 years in prison.

Police initially made contact with Randall Stollar in 2021 at Brownell Elementary School, one of two buildings where he had worked as a janitor for Lincoln Public Schools. He was arrested shortly afterward, though none of his crimes were related to his employment at LPS.

According to court documents, between January of 2017 and December 31 of 2020, Stollar assaulted two minors without consent. He was sentenced Monday and is facing 50 to 63 years in prison, of which he will be required to serve at least 25 years. He was given credit for 285 days served.

Stollar will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and will require lifetime supervision of the office for parole administration.

Among Stollar’s charges were first-and-third degree sexual assault of a child, and first-degree sexual assault, all of which drew no-contest pleas from Stollar.

The victims were reportedly 14-years-old or younger.

LPS staff was informed by administration that Stollar had been arrested shortly after his detainment. They stated that his employment at Brownell Elementary School and his previous employment at Lincoln East High School were not connected to the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.