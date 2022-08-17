More sunshine and warmer Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some early morning fog, sunshine should return to much of the state on Wednesday. Thursday will be a warm day with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and evening.
Patchy areas of fog this morning otherwise, mostly sunny skies and warmer Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the lower 80s with an east wind 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly clear and pleasant Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows in the lower 60s and a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly to partly sunny and warm on Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening.
Isolated t’storms possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon through early next week.
