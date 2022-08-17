More sunshine and warmer Wednesday

Sunny and warmer
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some early morning fog, sunshine should return to much of the state on Wednesday. Thursday will be a warm day with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Patchy areas of fog this morning otherwise, mostly sunny skies and warmer Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the lower 80s with an east wind 5 to 10 mph.

Warmer temperatures across Nebraska.
Warmer temperatures across Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and pleasant Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows in the lower 60s and a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Comfortable overnight low temperatures expected across the state.
Comfortable overnight low temperatures expected across the state.(1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny and warm on Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening.

Seasonal afternoon temperatures.
Seasonal afternoon temperatures.(1011 Weather)

Isolated t’storms possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon through early next week.

High temperatures close to average over the next 7 days.
High temperatures close to average over the next 7 days.(1011 Weather)

