Teen suspects arrested for stealing laptops from Northwest High School

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenage suspects for stealing computers that belong to a new Lincoln high school.

LPD said on Tuesday a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were referred for burglary.

Investigators believe the boys stole a total of 17 computers from Northwest High School back on Aug. 7.

At the time, responding officers said they found the computers in a car, as well as wrapped in a towel in a bush near NW 38th and W Webster Streets.

LPD said all the stolen property has been recovered and returned to Lincoln Public Schools.

