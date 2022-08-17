Thursday Forecast: Rain chance returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move through the area Thursday. While a dramatic decrease in temperatures is not in the forecast, a chance of showers and thunderstorms is. There could also be some rain for at least part of the area Friday and Saturday, but the chance is less than Thursday’s possibility.

There will be variable cloudiness Thursday due to cold front moving through in the afternoon and evening. Patchy fog is possible early, otherwise the morning should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The afternoon and early evening looks to be partly to mostly cloudy for the southeastern half of Nebraska with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by 4pm. Some isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. The rest of Nebraska should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s. South and southwest winds at 8 to 18 mph becoming north and northwest behind the cold front.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The Storm Prediction Center has part of the area in a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday. Isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Friday is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the eastern third to half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas an upper level low pressure system moves through Iowa. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Winds are going to be north and northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

There is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms again in the eastern part of the area Saturday. Sunday through the first half of next week looks dry for now. Temperatures should be close to average this weekend and early next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

