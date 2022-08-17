Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.(HNN File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) – A toddler was killed after being hit by an Amazon van, according to police.

The Irvine Police Department said preliminary investigations show a 23-month-old girl was hit in a parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police said the Amazon van was being driven by a third-party contractor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have...
Lincoln Police dispel rumors of active serial killer after fake social media posts
The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
Lincoln Police outside a home in the 2800 block of T Street Monday night, after gunfire rang...
House struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night
Lincoln Northwest, Lincoln's newest high school, welcomed freshman to the building on Monday.
Lincoln Northwest welcomes students for the first day of school
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he is enjoying working with this year’s team....
Huskers prepare for Ireland game against Northwestern

Latest News

19 News
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search
The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in session,...
Staffing shortages impacting Lincoln Public Schools