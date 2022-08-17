Week 1 rivalry game adds preseason excitement at Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lutheran opens the upcoming high school football season on August 26th. The Warriors travel to Lincoln Christian for the annual ‘Battle for the Spirit Sword.’ Lincoln Lutheran defeated their rivals last year and proudly display the sword in the school’s trophy case.

“Every time we walk in the front doors, we’re like ‘There’s the sword,’” said senior wide receiver Jonny Peulz.

Lincoln Lutheran head coach Greg Nelson has noticed added excitement during preseason practice. Nelson believes the season-opening rivalry game has sharpened his players’ focus and served as motivation during summer workouts.

Greg Nelson is balancing fatherhood and football with the season approaching at Lincoln Lutheran.

