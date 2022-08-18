Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse continued to urge caution in freshwaters as health officials await CDC confirmation of a child’s death they suspect was caused by a brain-eating amoeba from the Elkhorn River.

“Now we know that it is here,” she said during the news conference Thursday morning.

Dr. Kari Neeman, an infectious disease expert at Children’s Hospital, said the child had symptoms about five days after exposure and went to the hospital within 48 hours of the presentation of those symptoms.

Dr. Huse reiterated on Thursday that the CDC was working to confirm that the death was caused by primary amebic meningoencephalitis after the child went swimming in the river on Aug. 8, not on Sunday as originally reported by the health department.

“Naegleria fowleri is present in many freshwater sources and is being identified further north as previously cooler regions become warmer and drier,” the DCHD said in a release Wednesday.

Dr. Huse said during the update that recent cases aren’t necessarily related. Regions are becoming warmer and the organism really loves heat and thrives in drought conditions — warmer, stagnant, shallow waters, she said.

Dr. Huse said DCHD wouldn’t be releasing any details about the child because of privacy concerns. She did say the child had been taken to a hospital after typical swimming activities. She also said it was possible that others swimming in the same area at the time may have come in contact with the amoeba but not been infected.

Dr. Neeman said the amoeba is often present in freshwaters.

In the meantime, the Douglas County Health Department is urging extra caution when coming into contact with freshwater sources like rivers, lakes, and streams.

Typical water surface activities should be safe, Dr. Huse said. Sitting in an intertube floating down the river presents far less risk than diving or swimming underwater, and you can’t get the infection by ingesting water, she said.

Dr. Huse said that “it does take more than a casual exposure.” She recommended covering the nose and mouth if you’re going to submerge in freshwaters.

The health department doesn’t have plans to shut down any access points along the Elkhorn River but is advising awareness and caution, Dr. Huse said.

The National Water Information System takes measurements from Waterloo, which is about five miles from where the amoeba exposure occurred, and measured the water temperature at that time to be 86-92 degrees, according to Justin Frederick, who supervises the infectious disease crew at DCHD.

Watch Thursday’s news conference

OTHER UPDATES

Dr. Huse also was asked for an update on COVID-19 and monkeypox in Douglas County.

The health department has confirmed 14 local cases of monkeypox so far, she said, and is working on contact tracing as well as vaccinating high-risk individuals.

She also said that “COVID is alive and well” in the area.

“We need to understand that it’s still in our community and take precautions when we know it’s circulating,” she said, suggesting isolating, testing, vaccinating, and wearing masks when appropriate.

DCHD has again been working with school districts to provide them with updated guidance and suggestions for protocols.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.