Friday Forecast: Cooler, maybe some rain too

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will not be as warm as due to a cold front moving through the area late Thursday. Rain is possible Friday and Saturday, but the chances aren’t great. A gradual warming trend is heading our way for next week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening in parts of Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as part of Northern Kansas. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. (KOLN)

An upper level low pressure system moving south from Minnesota to Iowa Friday and Saturday will lead to variable cloudiness and a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the eastern third to half of Nebraska as well as Northeast Kansas. The rest of Nebraska and Northern Kansas will likely be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures look to be in the upper 70s to mid 80s both days. Winds should be north and northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday through the middle of next week looks to be mostly sunny and dry right now. Temperatures should warm up a little bit each day.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

