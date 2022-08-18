Lincoln Christian embraces morning workouts, prepares for Spirit Sword game

The Lincoln Christian football team is waking up early for morning practices ahead of the 2022 season.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first day of school wasn’t the first time Lincoln Christian football players had to set their alarms this month. The Crusaders have been waking up early for 6:00 a.m. practices to prepare for the upcoming season. Players say they quickly grew fond of the morning workouts. Some teammates would gather for breakfast a local restaurant after practice.

Team chemistry is one of LCS’ strengths this season, according to head coach Kurt Earl. He says the Crusaders have a strong senior class with good leadership skills.

Lincoln Christian hopes to improve from a 3-win season last year. The Crusaders’ first opponent is rival Lincoln Lutheran on August 26th.

Lincoln Christian is excited to host rival Lincoln Lutheran in Week 1.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have...
Lincoln Police dispel rumors of active serial killer after fake social media posts
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
Randall Stollar
Ex-LPS janitor sentenced on convictions related to sexual assaults of children
Teen suspects arrested for stealing laptops from Northwest High School

Latest News

lcs
Early morning practices at Lincoln Christian
lexi
Rodriguez looks ahead to sophomore season
lcs
Lincoln Christian prepares for 2022 season
ez
Zeigler hired as Nebraska assistant coach