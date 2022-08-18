Lincoln Christian embraces morning workouts, prepares for Spirit Sword game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first day of school wasn’t the first time Lincoln Christian football players had to set their alarms this month. The Crusaders have been waking up early for 6:00 a.m. practices to prepare for the upcoming season. Players say they quickly grew fond of the morning workouts. Some teammates would gather for breakfast a local restaurant after practice.

Team chemistry is one of LCS’ strengths this season, according to head coach Kurt Earl. He says the Crusaders have a strong senior class with good leadership skills.

Lincoln Christian hopes to improve from a 3-win season last year. The Crusaders’ first opponent is rival Lincoln Lutheran on August 26th.

