LPD enforcing school zone safety as kids head back to class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another school year comes with ramped up traffic enforcement in school zones by officers.

The Lincoln Police Department said this can be a dangerous time of year, especially for children walking to and from school. Every year LPD reminds drivers to be cautious in school zones.

“A lot of people have been driving throughout the summer and they don’t think about the extra kids on the streets or the roadways,” Traffic and Safety Sergeant Mike Muff said, “Now the school zones will start, the flashing lights come out and we have more kids and parents walking to and from school.”

Starting the first week of school, LPD kicked off its annual Back to School Traffic Safety Enforcement Project. The effort is funding by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Highway Safety Office.

“This is something we do every year both for back to school and for the end of school,” Sergeant Muff said, “We get money from them for overtime to put extra officers on the streets around the schools.”

The effort runs through Sept. 9 and officers will be on the lookout for traffic violations, particularly speeding in school zones.

“Have your head up and be watching because those kids do sometimes come out in the street when they shouldn’t,” Sergeant Muff said, “The difference between 25 miles an hour and 35 miles an hour stopping distance is about twice as much. That’s one of the reasons we want to slow down so you can get stopped if something happens.”

The flashing lights are your warning to slow down. Officers said that paying close attention will help make sure every kid gets to school safely.

“We have so many more kids out when school starts that we’re not used to, and we just want to make sure they get to school where they’re able to learn and then get back home,” Sergeant Muff said, “That’s our biggest goal here is to get those kids to school safely.”

LPD said most school zone times are between 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. School zones are 25 MPH, but the following school zones are 20 MPH, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane: Rockwood and Fir Hollow lanes

St. Peter Catholic School, 4500 Duxhall Drive: Duxhall Drive, South 45th and South 46th streets

Rousseau Elementary School, 3701 South 33rd Street: Calvert and South 33rd streets

Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Avenue: Colfax Avenue, North 49th and North 52nd streets

St. Patrick Catholic School, 4142 North 61st Street: North 61st and North 62nd streets, Ballard and Morrill avenues

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.