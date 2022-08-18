Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S....
Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history, is granted parole.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 is being released by the state’s parole board.

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider paroling 70-year-old Frederick Woods on Tuesday after two commissioners recommended his release in March.

Woods and his two accomplices kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla.

They buried the children and their bus driver in a moving van east of San Francisco with little ventilation, light, water, food or bathroom supplies.

The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Randall Stollar
Ex-LPS janitor sentenced on convictions related to sexual assaults of children
Teen suspects arrested for stealing laptops from Northwest High School
Triple fatal crash in SE Nebraska
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in session,...
Staffing shortages impacting Lincoln Public Schools

Latest News

The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief, Turkish leader
Lincoln Police enforcing school zone safety as kids head back to school
Triple fatal crash in SE Nebraska
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border