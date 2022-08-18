Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.

Authorities say 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old Ramona Podliska of Lincoln were in one of the vehicles. A 74-year-old from Omaha was in the other car.

The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office says they send their condolences to all the families involved.

