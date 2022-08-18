Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Triple fatal crash in SE Nebraska
Triple fatal crash in SE Nebraska(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.

Authorities say 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old Ramona Podliska of Lincoln were in one of the vehicles. A 74-year-old from Omaha was in the other car.

The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office says they send their condolences to all the families involved.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have...
Lincoln Police dispel rumors of active serial killer after fake social media posts
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
Randall Stollar
Ex-LPS janitor sentenced on convictions related to sexual assaults of children
Teen suspects arrested for stealing laptops from Northwest High School

Latest News

lexi
Rodriguez looks ahead to sophomore season
Lincoln Police are warning against several fake social media posts about a serial killer which...
‘Just be critical when you see some of these posts’: LPD, mental health experts warn of fake social media posts
Lorrie Bryant, Lincoln, opens a box of knee braces shipped to her mom that her mom didn't...
Turn To 10/11: Daughter says elderly mom is victim of Medicare scam
ez
Zeigler hired as Nebraska assistant coach