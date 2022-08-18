Turn To 10/11: Daughter says elderly mom is victim of Medicare scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last few months, box after box of medical equipment is landing on the doorstep of Lorrie Bryant’s elderly mom’s house.

“I’m not sure what we’re going to do with this latest box,” Bryant said as she opened up a package of durable medical equipment.

“Knee braces this time,” she said.

Bryant said it’s happened three times in the last few months and it’s worrisome because neither her mom nor her mom’s doctor ordered this equipment, yet it’s being sent to her with her name on it.

“My mom is now the victim of medical identity theft, and her Medicare number is out there. And so these companies are accessing that information,” Bryant said.

Molli Stolz, benefits counselor for Aging partners, said unfortunately this is a common scam.

“It’s usually things like back braces, which require an actual doctor’s note to get,” Stolz said. “It’s like a lot of extensive paperwork to get those things and people are just getting them mailed without ever asking for a back brace or needing one or anything like that.”

Stolz said the scammers are trying to get reimbursed for the equipment by Medicare to make money.

“It’s terrible,” Stolz said. “I think I always think about how if they use their minds for good, so much more can be accomplished which is really unfortunate because we just you’re frauding such a vulnerable population when we could really just be helping them and help improve their lives as opposed to scamming them.”

Bryant said this has affected her mom, even though she’s been able to get two of the three shipments returned.

“It’s very frustrating. And she doesn’t have a clue as to why it’s happening. She doesn’t really answer her phone, because these companies call and harass her,” Bryant said.

Aging Partners said if this happens to you, report the fraud to Medicare and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Consumer Protection website and request a new Medicare number.

Bryant said these are all steps her mom is taking.

“Hopefully something will happen because these companies need to be held accountable,” Bryant said.

If you’re the victim of a scam and want to share your story, send an email to turnto1011@1011now.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.