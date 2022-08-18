Warm temperatures with thunderstorms possible Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures with mostly sunny skies expected on Thursday across Nebraska. A cold front will trigger scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as it moves across the state. A few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible in parts of central and northern Nebraska. Friday will be a bit cooler with partly sunny skies with a chance of a few pop showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening in central and northern Nebraska. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

Marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warm for Lincoln on Thursday. Partly sunny late this afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 80s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm afternoon temperatures. (1011 Weather)

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Seasonal overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny on Friday and a little cooler. A few isolated showers or possibly a thunderstorm Friday afternoon and early evening. Highs in the lower 80s and a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday temperatures will be a bit cooler. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower or sprinkles on Saturday. Highs in the lower 80s and a northwest breeze 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures on Saturday will be a little below the daily average. (1011 Weather)

Warm and mainly dry conditions Sunday through Wednesday.

Warmer temperatures expected next week. (1011 Weather)

