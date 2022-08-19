Cooler temperatures expected on Friday

Partly sunny and cooler
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means Friday afternoon temperatures will be cooler. An upper level low pressure system over Minnesota will slide southward bringing clouds and the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in eastern Nebraska. Morning clouds with a chance of a few showers or sprinkles in eastern Nebraska on Saturday. More sunshine is expected by Saturday afternoon. Sunny and warm conditions for much of Nebraska on Sunday.

Partly sunny skies in Lincoln and southeast Nebraska on Friday. Isolated showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures across Nebraska Friday.
Cooler temperatures across Nebraska Friday.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of sprinkles or light showers. Lows in the lower 60s with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will be comfortable Friday night into Saturday morning.
Temperatures will be comfortable Friday night into Saturday morning.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies Saturday morning with an isolated shower possible. Becoming mostly sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures will be below average on Saturday.
High temperatures will be below average on Saturday.(1011 Weather)

Sunday should be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Warm and sunny Sunday afternoon.
Warm and sunny Sunday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Mainly dry conditions expected Monday through Thursday along with warmer temperatures.

After Saturday, dry conditions expected through Thursday along with warmer temperatures.
After Saturday, dry conditions expected through Thursday along with warmer temperatures.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triple fatal crash in SE Nebraska
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
Lorrie Bryant, Lincoln, opens a box of knee braces shipped to her mom that her mom didn't...
Turn To 10/11: Daughter says elderly mom is victim of Medicare scam
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death

Latest News

Brad's Friday Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Cooler, maybe some rain too
Cooler Friday with a Chance of Rain
Brandon's Thursday Night Forecast
Cooler with a Rain Chance Friday
Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast