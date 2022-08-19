Frost tabs Thompson as week zero starter

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson #11 Nebraska Football
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson #11 Nebraska Football(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost announced on Thursday on Huskers Radio Network that Casey Thompson will start week zero against Northwestern in Ireland.

“There’s no substitute for having played a lot of college football and their has been fewer mistakes from him,” Frost said. “It really was a big jump from spring to fall and I think that thumb was probably bothering him worse than he lead on and he’s throwing it way better in fall now than I saw in Spring, but he has a lot of zip on it now.”

Over the Summer Thompson underwent a procedure to repair a ligament in his thumb.

Thompson has impressed the Husker coaching staff since transferring to in to Lincoln from Texas and according to Frost it was Thompson’s job to lose in fall camp.

Thompson beat out returner Logan Smothers as well as fellow transfer Chubba Purdy. Frost also made it clear on Thursday that the quarterback room is deep, saying he wouldn’t be surprised if more than one quarterback plays on August 27.

