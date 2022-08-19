Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do in Lincoln this weekend, check out these events in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

2022 Railyard Rims

The tradition continues as Railyard Rims returns for a weekend of 3-on-3 streetball. The Company Cup will hit the court Friday evening and the Competitive Division on Saturday. All proceeds from this event go to support the Lincoln YMCA. Come watch as these teams take it to the hoop.

Friday evening and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Free for spectators

More info: HERE

Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition Show

The Cornhusker Marching Band’s annual exhibition concert returns to Memorial Stadium. You’ll see highlights of what the marching band has been working on during their pre-season band camp, including the famous “drill down” and a preview of the first halftime show. Guests can enter through Gates 3 and 11.

Friday gates open at 6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

LNK Outdoor Movie Night Presents Disney’s Planes

Join them for a night full of food, entertainment and Disney’s Planes at the 2022 LNK Outdoor Movie Series. There will be several food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, tours of aircraft and a paper airplane contest to check out while you wait for sunset for the movie to begin.

Friday 6:30-9 p.m., movie starts at 9 p.m.; Must have ticket, items for purchase

More info: HERE

Feast On The Farm 2022

Join the Prairie Pines Training Farm for an incredible meal with locally sourced ingredients from area farmers prepared by Lincoln’s best chefs. Enjoy local drinks and dishes in the shade of the arboretum while listening to live music. There are opportunities to tour the 5-acre training farm and have conversations with their farmers. Don’t forget about the silent auction and raffle to support their programs.

Saturday 5 p.m.; $75 tickets

More info: HERE

ZZ Top

This Sunday, the “little ol’ band from Texas” will be returning to Pinewood Bowl! This is Lincoln’s ninth show from these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. ZZ Top along with special guest Gov’t Mule will take the stage. You don’t want to miss this show.

Sunday gates open at 6 p.m.; Tickets start at $45

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triple fatal crash in SE Nebraska
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
Lorrie Bryant, Lincoln, opens a box of knee braces shipped to her mom that her mom didn't...
Turn To 10/11: Daughter says elderly mom is victim of Medicare scam
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death

Latest News

Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Cooler, maybe some rain too
Huskers to Ireland: Gear gets on the road ahead of players
Huskers to Ireland: Gear gets on the road ahead of players
Huskers to Ireland: Gear gets on the road ahead of players
Huskers to Ireland: Gear gets on the road ahead of players
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death