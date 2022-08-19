Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do in Lincoln this weekend, check out these events in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

2022 Railyard Rims

The tradition continues as Railyard Rims returns for a weekend of 3-on-3 streetball. The Company Cup will hit the court Friday evening and the Competitive Division on Saturday. All proceeds from this event go to support the Lincoln YMCA. Come watch as these teams take it to the hoop.

Friday evening and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Free for spectators

More info: HERE

Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition Show

The Cornhusker Marching Band’s annual exhibition concert returns to Memorial Stadium. You’ll see highlights of what the marching band has been working on during their pre-season band camp, including the famous “drill down” and a preview of the first halftime show. Guests can enter through Gates 3 and 11.

Friday gates open at 6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

LNK Outdoor Movie Night Presents Disney’s Planes

Join them for a night full of food, entertainment and Disney’s Planes at the 2022 LNK Outdoor Movie Series. There will be several food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, tours of aircraft and a paper airplane contest to check out while you wait for sunset for the movie to begin.

Friday 6:30-9 p.m., movie starts at 9 p.m.; Must have ticket, items for purchase

More info: HERE

Feast On The Farm 2022

Join the Prairie Pines Training Farm for an incredible meal with locally sourced ingredients from area farmers prepared by Lincoln’s best chefs. Enjoy local drinks and dishes in the shade of the arboretum while listening to live music. There are opportunities to tour the 5-acre training farm and have conversations with their farmers. Don’t forget about the silent auction and raffle to support their programs.

Saturday 5 p.m.; $75 tickets

More info: HERE

ZZ Top

This Sunday, the “little ol’ band from Texas” will be returning to Pinewood Bowl! This is Lincoln’s ninth show from these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. ZZ Top along with special guest Gov’t Mule will take the stage. You don’t want to miss this show.

Sunday gates open at 6 p.m.; Tickets start at $45

More info: HERE

