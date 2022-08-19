Lincoln Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly hitting officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 19-year-old man was arrested by Lincoln police Friday morning after an incident last week where authorities say he drove his motorcycle into an LPD officer’s bicycle.

LPD said 19-year-old Alexander Nelson was riding a green motorcycle with green lights on Aug. 11 when Nelson hit and injured an LPD bike patrol officer near Centennial Mall and P Street.

Authorities say Nelson fled the scene, but he was taken into custody eight days later early Friday morning. The motorcycle had been spray-painted and sold in an effort to conceal it, but investigators tracked it down.

Nelson was cited for Second-Degree Assault on an Officer, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

