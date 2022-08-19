Lincoln Police respond to fake-LPD scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a scammer who claimed to be an LPD officer on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 400 block of S. 10th Street on the report of a fraud at around 10:24 p.m.

LPD contacted a 43-year-old woman who claimed to be the victim of a scam. The victim said they received a call from a party identifying themselves as a member of the LPD. The caller claimed the victim missed a subpoena and had the option of facing civil/criminal penalties, or payment of a $6,000 fine.

The victim then followed instructions to purchase numerous gift cards, forwarding the information to the caller. While purchasing some of the cards, a store clerk enquired further and notified the victim they were likely involved in a scam.

Total loss is reported at $4,500.

