LPD and Lincoln brewery honor fallen investigator with beer batch release

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Corn Coast Brewing Company and the Lincoln Police Department are honoring the memory of Investigator Mario Herrera with a beer batch release on Friday.

The specialty batch, Batch #1205, was made by the Herrera family in remembrance of Investigator Mario Herrera. LPD said $1 of each pint from Batch #1205 will go to Tunnel to Towers Foundation and be presented at the 5K race later this month.

According to the Corn Coast Brewing Company, the beer is a light American ale which has an ABV of 5%.

Investigator Herrera’s badge number was #1205.

The event will be Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corn Coast Brewing Company at 1433 Dahlberg Dr.

Carolina Smoke BBQ will be at the event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

