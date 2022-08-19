‘Red Sand Project’ makes bright statement to raise awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday morning some Nebraska groups set out to bring attention to victims who often suffer in the shadows.

Activists gathered to make a bold statement on the streets and sidewalks about human trafficking.

The International Labor Organization estimates that forced labor and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide.

Friday, members of the Ponca Tribe of Omaha held a demonstration for the Red Sand Project.

Participants were asked to take bags of bright red sand and pour them into the cracks of the sidewalks and streets. To raise awareness about those who can metaphorically fall through the tracks of human trafficking, including women, children, and refugees.

The International Labor Organization also estimates there are about 40 million victims of human trafficking globally and 80% are trapped in forced labor.

“So that people who are walking by or people who don’t know what it is you know they become curious and google it and they want to learn more and they realize that human trafficking is going on,” said Adrianna Buffalo Chief Hoffman, an organizer of the event.

This is part of a global campaign that started back in 2014, to remember victims of labor trafficking. Since that time it’s grown to include other types like sex trafficking and forcing people to commit crimes.

The Red Sand Project is something anybody can host or try for themselves by going through the national organization.

