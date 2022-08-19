Star running back Chandler Page looks to lead Parkview Christian to deep playoff run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parkview Christian capped off a great 2021 campaign finishing the year 7-3 with a run to the state quarterfinals in Class D-6.

They look to bounce back in a big way in 2022 led by senior running back Chandler Page. Page rushed for over 140 yards per game in 2021 and is poised for a big year in 2022 behind a veteran offensive line.

Along side Page, the Patriots also return senior wide receiver Brayden Ulrich. Page and Ulrich made up a bulk of the Patriots offense in 2021.

Parkview has a week one bye to open up the 2022 season and will kick off their season in week two against September 2nd on the road against Hampton.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.