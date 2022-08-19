Star running back Chandler Page looks to lead Parkview Christian to deep playoff run

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parkview Christian capped off a great 2021 campaign finishing the year 7-3 with a run to the state quarterfinals in Class D-6.

They look to bounce back in a big way in 2022 led by senior running back Chandler Page. Page rushed for over 140 yards per game in 2021 and is poised for a big year in 2022 behind a veteran offensive line.

Along side Page, the Patriots also return senior wide receiver Brayden Ulrich. Page and Ulrich made up a bulk of the Patriots offense in 2021.

Parkview has a week one bye to open up the 2022 season and will kick off their season in week two against September 2nd on the road against Hampton.

