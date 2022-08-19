Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury

Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a...
Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April.(KASEY MINTZ, KSNB)
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April.

After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.

That’s where a large group of family and community members waited to greet her, cheering her on as they have done over the past several months. The display overcame Jayda with emotion and left her with this message.

“Didn’t expect it at all, but it feels good now,” Jayda said. “I know I have support and it means I’m loved and I’m cared for.”

Jayda’s mom, Abbie, said that the community supplied more than just emotional support, they also did housework to make sure it was in good shape when the family returned.

“I didn’t have to worry about anything while we were gone,” Abbie said. “Everything was taken care of. From my grass outside to my plants inside, I mean it’s been a lot.”

Jayda also said she loves everyone who turned out to welcome her home, and she’s glad for the support.

