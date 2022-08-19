Viral TikTok influencer returns to the classroom, teaching at Culler Middle School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most famous influencers on the social media app, TikTok, is teaching in Lincoln.

Samantha Howsden Ward said her rise to fame on TikTok wasn’t planned or expected. She said the day of her first viral post started like any other day, when her daughter came home from school.

“There is this trend called the ‘hot mom check,’ so the next day I said (to my daughter) you should do a ‘hot mom check’ on me,” Howsden Ward said. “She said ‘mom, you’re not hot,’ so I opened up the app and made a video that said my daughter refuses to do a hot mom check on me.”

That video was all it took. She said she gained thousands of followers overnight, kept making videos and never looked back. Today, Howsden Ward has nearly 3 million followers on the social media platform. However, she’s not just posting on the app these days, she’s doing what she said she loves most.

“Influencing is very ‘me’ focused and education is about serving others,” Howsden Ward said. “I think the way we heal ourselves is not by looking inward, but by looking at the world and saying ‘how can I help, how can I be part of the solution.’”

She began her teaching career 25 years ago and after taking some time off, she’s returning to the classroom at Culler Middle School.

“If I can help them at the beginning and help them get on a more positive road, help them feel better about who they are as a human being, the experience of being a teenager might not be so difficult,” Howsden Ward said.

As she settles in as a first year teacher, for the second time, she has a new goal.

“I hope to use this as a springboard to help other people understand that I’m in the trenches, I’m doing this, this what education is and reframing it,” Howsden Ward said.

A message showing others the importance of teachers and the impact they have.

“I think we are happier and healthier when we serve others and focus on others, instead of focusing on ourselves. That’s why I’m here,” Howsden Ward said.

Even though she’s back in the classroom, Howsden Ward said she’ll still be active on the app, but her content will shift towards public education, helping others know what it’s like to be a teacher.

