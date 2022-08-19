Week 0 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Aug. 19)

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 0 of the 2022 High School football season. Eddie Messel is here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Bridgeport: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Bridgeport

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Bellevue West VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Fremont: Columbus VS Fremont

@ Papillion-LaVista South: North Platte VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Riverside: Summerland VS Riverside

@ Superior: Alma VS Superior

