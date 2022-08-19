Weekend Forecast: Quiet & Warm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm and pleasant weekend lies ahead for the 1011 region! High temperatures start off in the 70s and low 80s for Saturday and warm to the mid to upper 80s by Sunday. Slight chance for an isolated stray shower or storm on Saturday.

Friday’s cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the region for Saturday. High temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions will dominate throughout the day, however we cannot rule out a rouge isolated pop up shower or storm. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday will be a mostly sunny and wonderful day... highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s low 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures will be on a warming trend for the next several days... and the 90s will returns by mid next week. Overall precipitation chances are low.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

