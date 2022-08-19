Weekend Forecast: Quiet & Warm

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm and pleasant weekend lies ahead for the 1011 region! High temperatures start off in the 70s and low 80s for Saturday and warm to the mid to upper 80s by Sunday. Slight chance for an isolated stray shower or storm on Saturday.

Friday’s cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the region for Saturday. High temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions will dominate throughout the day, however we cannot rule out a rouge isolated pop up shower or storm. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Sunday will be a mostly sunny and wonderful day... highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s low 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Temperatures will be on a warming trend for the next several days... and the 90s will returns by mid next week. Overall precipitation chances are low.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triple fatal crash in SE Nebraska
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death
A Holdrege woman's car crashed into an Amtrak train Thursday.
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege

Latest News

Cooler temperatures across Nebraska Friday.
Cooler temperatures expected on Friday
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Cooler, maybe some rain too