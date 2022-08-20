Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope

The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name new discoveries by James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a contest now open to name new planets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope is making amazing discoveries every day, and each planet and host star needs to be named.

The organization in charge of naming celestial objects, the International Astronomical Union, launched the global NameExoworlds 2022 Competition.

An exoworld is considered to be any planet outside our solar system.

The competition does have its rules: you can’t name an exoworld after yourself, your pet, or give it religious or military significance.

The public can submit their names through Nov. 11. Entries can be submitted through this form.

An international committee will review the submissions and announce the winners next March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police respond to fake-LPD scam
Samantha Howsden Ward has nearly 3 million TikTok followers, but she's choosing to return to...
Viral TikTok influencer returns to the classroom, teaching at Culler Middle School
LPD said 19-year-old Alexander Nelson was riding a green motorcycle with green lights on Aug....
Lincoln Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly hitting officer
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
Troopers find 20 lbs of meth buried in field near Winside

Latest News

A judge's ruling has blocked the Utah ban on transgender girls playing school sports. (KSTU)
Judge's ruling blocks Utah ban on transgender girls playing school sports
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
At least 20 people were killed after gunmen storm upscale hotel in Somalia, according to police.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
"Gender Queer: a Memoir" by Maia Kobabe on Nov. 12, 2021.
Nebraska GOP posted explicit images of youth sex acts from graphic novel