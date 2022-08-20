Cornhusker Marching Band plays first exhibition since 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Cornhusker Marching Band brought its exhibition back on Friday for the first time since 2019, giving family, friends and fans a preview of what they can see this season.

This dry run was postponed due to COVID-19 in 2020, and then last year lightning sidelined the show.

Drum major Ian Maltas is going on his fifth year as a part of the Cornhuskers Marching Band. He said Friday’s performance is something he and the rest of the band look forward to.

“It’s just to show off all the hard work the band has been doing all week everyone, all 300, have been working super hard,” Maltas said.

Maltas said the band, which is made up of 300 members, spends more than nine hours a day for a week or more preparing for the upcoming season. He said the exhibition gives the pride of all Nebraska its time to shine.

“This is the one time that we really get to show our stuff and show off to the dedicated band fans,” Maltas said.

The band’s director, Tony Falcone, said this is just as special for the fans as it is for the band.

“A lot of the people in the audience aren’t able to get tickets to games or they aren’t in a place they can see very well, so now they’re front and center,” Falcone said.

Next week, 50 band members will take the field in Dublin for the Huskers’ first game of the season against Northwestern. Maltas is one of those members.

“It’s a really far place to have to do things and perform but I’d say I’m kind of used to it,” Maltas said.

You can also catch the band in action at all seven home football games this season.

