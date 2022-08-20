Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for other sex offenders has been arrested for sexual assault.

Thomas Michael Wiggins, 59, bonded out of Sarpy County Jail Friday.

He’s been charged with a felony, third-degree sexual assault of a pregnant woman. The suspect runs what’s known as the Wiggins House in Omaha, transitional housing to help sex offenders prepare for independent living.

Thomas Michael Wiggins, 59. (PHOTO: Nebraska Sex Offender Registry)

Wiggins was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 1987 in Dallas, Texas.

Mr. Wiggins has done nothing wrong. Looking forward to our day in court.”

