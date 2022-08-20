Sunday Forecast: Another Warming Trend Begins...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will bring warmer temperatures and more sunshine to the 1011 region. The quiet weather pattern and warming trend will continue into next week. Overall, the next few days will be great to spend outdoors!

Sunday will be another picture perfect summer day! Mostly sunny skies and low humidity will dominate throughout the area. A few areas of patchy fog are possible early Sunday morning through mid-morning. Overall, Sunday marks the beginning of another warming trend... as high temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight low temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

If you like the sound of Sunday....Monday will be the same but just a little bit warmer! High temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The warming trend will continue into the mid week... and then start to cool down heading into the weekend. Rain chances return to the area on Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

