Arrest made after alleged sexual assault at UNO

Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after an alleged sexual assault on the UNO campus.

The University of Nebraska Omaha Public Safety Department reported Sunday an arrest was made in connection to a sexual misconduct incident.

The university’s daily crime log lists a report filed Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

Someone reported a sexual assault on the sidewalk near the Milo Bail Student Center.

At around 4:30 p.m. someone was arrested by the clock tower for 3rd-degree sexual assault.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

