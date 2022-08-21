Monday Forecast: A little bit warmer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A slow warming trend that started over the weekend will continue into Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be back into the upper 80s and 90s along with mostly sunny conditions.

Monday will be a bit warmer than Sunday.... as high temperatures will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be mostly sunny with low humidity levels and dry conditions. Overall it will be another nice day to spend sometime outside! Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 50s and low 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The warming trend lives on for Tuesday. but we will see more cloudy conditions. The 90 degree temperatures are back and will be widespread across 1011 territory. Majority of us will see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, while some areas hang onto the upper 80s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. The eastern portion of the state will see dry conditions throughout the day. However, the central and western counties will have a slight chance for isolated showers in the early afternoon and evening. There is no severe weather threat. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and mid 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures will continue to heat up through Wednesday. Temperatures in the 80s and the slight chance for rain will return to the forecast Thursday through Sunday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

