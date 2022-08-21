Paxton votes to send abortion ban to November ballot

PAXTON, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday the Village Board of Paxton voted to pass a resolution sending an ordinance to the November ballot that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the jurisdiction of the Village of Paxton.

The ordinance was the result of an effort led by Paxton resident William Forbes who serves as pastor of Paxton New Life Lutheran Church. Forbes collected over 138 signatures expressing interest in the community. Unlike the citizen petition efforts in communities like Arnold and Stapleton, the petition circulated by Forbes was not an official citizen initiative for the Village of Paxton.

According to the village board signatures gathered were recognizing to be significant, so the Village Board chose to place the proposed abortion ban on the ballot for the voters of Paxton to decide in the November election.

Mark Lee Dickson, a director with Right To Life of East Texas and the founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, was in Paxton for the occasion.

Dickson shared, “While it is always safer, easier, and less attention-drawing for communities to pass the ordinance through a vote of their village board or city council, seeing an ordinance move forward for a vote of the community is progress and progress is all we asked for.”

The leadership of three communities in Nebraska have passed ordinances outlawing abortion through a vote of their community’s leadership: Hayes Center, Blue Hill, and Stapleton. Other cities whose residents will be voting on ordinances outlawing abortion on November 8 include the Village of Arnold and the City of Curtis in Nebraska and four Texas cities: Abilene, San Angelo, Plainview, and Athens. The proposed ordinance outlaws abortion, aiding or abetting an abortion, and the possession and distribution of abortion-inducing drugs within the Village of Paxton, Nebraska.

The ordinance defines abortion as, “the act of using or prescribing an instrument, a drug, a medicine, or any other substance, device, or means with the intent to cause the death of an unborn child of a woman known to be pregnant.” The ordinance further states that “An act is not an abortion if the act is done with the intent to: save the life or preserve the health of an unborn child; remove a dead, unborn child whose death was caused by accidental miscarriage; or to remove an ectopic pregnancy.” In addition to this, the ordinance allows for abortions “if the abortion was in response to a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that, as certified by a physician, places the woman in danger of death or a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless an abortion is performed” but places the burden of this affirmative defense on the doctor performing the abortion.

The penalty for violating the ordinance is a fine of $500, but the ordinance is clear that “under no circumstance may the penalty....be imposed on the mother of the unborn child that has been aborted.”

In an interview with KLKN TV in Lincoln Scout Richters, senior legal counsel for the ACLU, has dismissed the ordinances calling them “Unenforceable.” However, a representative from Bellevue’s abortion clinic appears to view the matter differently. WOWT TV in Omaha reports that a representative from CARE says if the signatures are gathered and either the city council or the voters approve of the ordinance they may consider opening a new clinic in Omaha.

