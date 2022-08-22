12 Days of Hope: Give blood to honor fallen LPD Investigator Mario Herrera

12 Days of Hope Blood Drive
12 Days of Hope Blood Drive(Lundeen, Kari | LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two blood drives are being held in honor of a fallen Lincoln Police Investigator.

The friends and family of Investigator Mario Herrera, in partnership with LPD, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and several other organizations, want to give back in his memory and invite Nebraskans to a special 12 Days of Hope Campaign to donate blood.

Two years ago, Herrera was shot in the line of duty. Despite receiving many blood transfusions and care from local hospitals and first responders, Officer Herrera did not survive his injuries.

With the help of life-sustaining blood given by donors, Mario and his family were given 12 extra days together following the event before he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Individuals are encouraged to give blood any time during the 12 Days of Hope Campaign, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 7.

Two public blood drives are planned. Donors that attend one of these drives will receive the Officer Herrera T-shirt in his honor.

The first blood drive is Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LFR Station 15 on 6601 Pine Lake Rd.

The second blood drive is Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OPOA Hall on 13445 Cryer Avenue in Omaha.

Officer Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.
Officer Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.((Lincoln Police) | (Lincoln Police))
Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.
Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.(Lincoln Police)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
"Gender Queer: a Memoir" by Maia Kobabe on Nov. 12, 2021.
Nebraska GOP posted explicit images of youth sex acts from graphic novel
Medical marijuana initiatives fail to make November Ballot
OPD is investigating two overnight shootings
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings

Latest News

Robinson goes on trial in October for motor vehicle homicide.
Grand Island woman headed to trial for car-pedestrian fatality
Generic police lights
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: The 90s return
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years for distributing cocaine and fentanyl