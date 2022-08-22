37-year-old man stabbed in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a downtown fight which resulted in a stabbing Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 88 Hookah Lounge at 16th and O Streets on a report of three people fighting at 2 a.m. When officers arrived, the fighting was over and a 37-year-old man had a single stab wound to his chest. LPD said that his injuries were not life threatening.

LPD said it appears the initial disturbance started due to a disagreement about a possible traffic crash.

The suspect could only be described as a white man with a yellow vest.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

