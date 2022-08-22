Fisher Called up by New York Mets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Husker Nate Fisher became the 38th Nebraska baseball player to reach the Major Leagues after his contract was selected by the New York Mets on Sunday.

It marks the first MLB call-up for Fisher, who started the year with Double-A Binghamton before being called up to Triple-A Syracuse on May 31.The Omaha native was 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 12 appearances, including two starts with Binghamton. At Syracuse, Fisher was 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 appearances, including 10 starts.

A four-year letterwinner with the Huskers, Fisher capped his time at Nebraska with a 7-3 record and 3.27 ERA in 15 starts in his senior campaign in 2019. He led the Nebraska pitching staff in wins (7) and opposing batting average (.244), while ranking second in ERA (3.27), strikeouts (68) and innings pitched (82.2).

