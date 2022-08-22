Food Bank of Lincoln helping feed kids heading back to school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For more than 40 years, the Food Bank of Lincoln has supported thousands of families across 16 counties in southeastern Nebraska. As students head back to the classroom, the food bank continues their efforts to make sure no child goes hungry.

Monday, Aug. 22 marks the first day the LPS Emergency Pantry will be available for students and families. The pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday while school is in session between 3-5:30 p.m. It’s located at Bryan Community School at 300 S 48th St.

The food markets and pantries will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 1. There are a total of 34 food markets and pantries in southeast Nebraska schools. According to the Food Bank of Lincoln, it’s projected to serve about 3,860 students and families each month.

The BackPack Program distributions will begin Friday, Sept. 2 and will serve 54 schools in southeast Nebraska. Each backpack will provide food and the Food Bank of Lincoln projected a total of 1,974 backpacks distributed each week - 67,116 in total.

Food Bank of Lincoln President and CEO, Michaella J. Kumke said all of these efforts will help feed hungry families across the entire community.

“Kids’ work is to learn, to play and to discover and all of these activities aren’t easy when you’re focused on hunger,” Kumke said. “The Food Bank of Lincoln really wants to support the fuel for learning and make sure that it’s accessible with kids, so they can do a child’s work.”

You can find more information on volunteering and donating at the Food Bank of Lincoln website.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.