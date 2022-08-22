Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs

In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple. Lawyers for the couple confirmed the verdict. Jurors in Gwinnett County returned the verdict late last week in the civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks. Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Ford representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar workers as it moves reduce costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.

Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.

The salaried worker cuts are about 6% of the work force of 31,000 in the U.S. and Canada.

Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected.

The cuts will come across the company in the U.S., Canada and India.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in the email that Ford will provide benefits and significant help for the workers to find new jobs.

