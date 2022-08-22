Grand Island woman headed to trial for car-pedestrian fatality

Driver charged with motor vehicle homicide
Robinson goes on trial in October for motor vehicle homicide.
Robinson goes on trial in October for motor vehicle homicide.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman goes on trial in October for a 2021 car-pedestrian fatality.

Michelle Robinson, 63, is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, misdemeanor driving under the influence and careless driving.

The accident happened in August 2021. Antonio Nicholas Antonio, 45, was killed when he was struck by Robinson’s car near 7th and Eddy in Grand Island. A Grand Island police report indicated Robinson was using a prescription drug at the time and was not supposed to drive.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled for trial October 3. If convicted on the felony charge, she could get up to 20 years in prison. She is out on $2,250 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
"Gender Queer: a Memoir" by Maia Kobabe on Nov. 12, 2021.
Nebraska GOP posted explicit images of youth sex acts from graphic novel
Medical marijuana initiatives fail to make November Ballot
OPD is investigating two overnight shootings
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings

Latest News

Generic police lights
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: The 90s return
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years for distributing cocaine and fentanyl
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over closes summer driving season