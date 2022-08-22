Grand Island woman headed to trial for car-pedestrian fatality

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman goes on trial in October for a 2021 car-pedestrian fatality.

Michelle Robinson, 63, is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, misdemeanor driving under the influence and careless driving.

The accident happened in August 2021. Antonio Nicholas Antonio, 45, was killed when he was struck by Robinson’s car near 7th and Eddy in Grand Island. A Grand Island police report indicated Robinson was using a prescription drug at the time and was not supposed to drive.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled for trial October 3. If convicted on the felony charge, she could get up to 20 years in prison. She is out on $2,250 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.