McPherson suffers season-ending injury

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Quaran McPherson #3 MBB vs Peru State
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed Monday that redshirt freshman guard Quaran McPherson recently suffered a season-ending knee injury.

McPherson suffered the injury in training prior to returning to Lincoln for the start of the fall semester. An MRI by Nebraska’s medical staff upon his return revealed the extent of the injury to McPherson’s left knee. He will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and will start his rehab.

According to men’s basketball athletic trainer R.J. Pietig, McPherson’s recovery is expected to be between six and eight months following surgery. McPherson is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2023-24 season.

“It is disappointing to see Quaran’s redshirt freshman year end this early,” Hoiberg said. “He had a very good summer and worked hard to put himself in position for playing time. Quaran came back from a similar injury back in high school to play at a high level, so he understands the rehab process ahead. Knowing the type of competitor he is, I think Quaran will do everything he can to get back healthy.”

McPherson, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard, redshirted last season. At Link Year (Mo.) Prep in 2020-21, McPherson averaged 19 points, four assists and four rebounds per game helping the school to a 26-4 record and a runner-up finish at the 2021 Post Grad Nationals.

