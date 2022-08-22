From Paxton to Bellevue, Nebraska Communities Consider Outlawing Abortion

NEBRASKA, (KNOP) - Communities throughout Nebraska are considering passing ordinances outlawing abortion within the borders of their communities. The effort is being spearheaded by a Texan who has been finding himself spending a lot of time in Nebraska.

Mark Lee Dickson is a Director with Right to Life of East Texas and the founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative. Dickson has personally assisted 51 cities throughout the United States which have passed ordinances outlawing abortion within their city limits.

Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn founder Mark Lee Dickson posing for a picture with associates Katherine Cochran and Katie Helm after a pro-life gathering at Catholic Charities office in Omaha. (Courtesy)

The Nebraska effort started last year, when the Board Chair of the Village of Hayes Center reached out to Dickson through his website desiring to see Hayes Center become a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” Dickson traveled from Texas to Nebraska, along with an ordinance, and the Village Board passed the measure in a unanimous vote. A week later, the City of Blue Hill followed. The communities were the 24th and the 25th in the nation to join the movement.

Now, residents of communities throughout Nebraska are signing petitions to see their cities and villages join Hayes Center and Blue Hill. Communities whose residents have already collected and turned in the petition signatures include: Arnold, Brady, Curtis, Hershey, Maxwell, Moorefield, Paxton, Stapleton, Sutherland, and Wallace. Communities where the collection effort is still ongoing include: Bellevue, Cozad, Gothenburg, and Kearney.

On August 10th, the Village Board of the Village of Stapleton decided to go ahead and pass the ordinance, making their community the third in Nebraska and the 51st in the nation to pass a local ordinance outlawing abortion.

Feeling hesitant about outlawing abortion themselves, the community leaders of Arnold, Curtis, and Paxton all voted for the ordinances to go before their communities at the next election.

While the majority of the communities do not have abortion clinics, Dickson says the concern throughout Nebraska is the relocation of abortion clinics from states which have already outlawed abortion and the abortion pill being delivered by mail.

The one community Dickson has in his sights which does have an abortion clinic is Bellevue. Dickson is calling the effort “Lubbock, Part Two.”

Dickson shared, “In May 2021 the citizens of Lubbock, Texas passed an ordinance outlawing abortion within their city limits. When the ordinance went into effect on June 1st of last year Planned Parenthood, which was committing abortions within the city limits, complied with the law and stopped committing abortions in the City of Lubbock. I am confident that, if a similar ordinance were to pass in the City of Bellevue, it would have the same results.”

Pro life volunteers from Texas: Katherine Cochran, Lubbock, TX; Katie Helm, Colorado City, TX; and Hannah Watt, Jacksonville, TX; take a picture with Sutherland resident Brenda Hansen after turning in signatures to outlaw abortion in the Village of Sutherland. (Courtesy)

Dickson continued, “Planned Parenthood did sue the City of Lubbock for outlawing abortion, but Planned Parenthood lost - which was good not just for the citizens of Lubbock but also all of the unborn children which would have been killed at the facility.”

Several volunteers from cities which have already outlawed abortion have been joining Dickson in his effort to assist communities in outlawing abortion throughout Nebraska. One volunteer is Katherine Cochran, president emeritus of Raiders Defending Life at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Cochran shared, “Lubbock demonstrated a kind of gritty, grassroots, value-cherishing activism that waves like a banner in the distance for Nebraskans. Citizens of Nebraska can protect innocent life in their communities. If it can happen in the City of Lubbock, a city whose population is over 264,000, it can happen in the City of Bellevue who has a population of just over 60,000.”

Dickson says that while the residents of Bellevue are intending to collect over 7,800 signatures with their sights toward a special election in January, this is a measure which does not have to go before the citizens of Bellevue.

“50 of the 51 cities which have passed ordinances outlawing abortion have done so by a vote of their Mayor and City Council. If the Mayor and City Council of Bellevue want to end abortion in their city, they can choose to pass the ordinance themselves when it is brought before them.”

Another volunteer helping Dickson is from Colorado City, Texas, which was the 9th city to pass an ordinance outlawing abortion. When asked about her experience in January of 2020, Katie Helm shared, “While Lubbock outlawed abortion through a vote of the people, my city saw abortion outlawed through a vote of our city council. They did what they were elected to do and represented us.” Helm continued, “At the time the only city council in our area which had outlawed abortion was the council of a small town of just over 200 people. After our city council of a city of just over 4,000 people outlawed abortion we soon saw a neighboring city council of a city of about 30,000 people outlaw abortion.”

Helm said, “It wasn’t a big crowd gathering at our city hall or a big name rolling into town that made the difference and helped make our city a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn.’ It was one older couple. It was one family with a bunch of kids. It was a grandma and a grandpa. It was one hard working representative from a pro-life group. It was a mayor willing to burn political and social capital to push for what was right. It was one little town that cared. Then it was a bigger town. But it started with one committed group, and just a few families.”

WOWT-TV in Omaha reports that a representative from CARE says if the signatures are gathered and either the city council or the voters approve of the ordinance they may consider opening a new clinic in Omaha.

If the city council or citizens of Bellevue were to pass an ordinance outlawing abortion, the measure would go against a resolution which was just passed by members of the Nebraska Medical Association.

The resolution, which was introduced by Dr. Maureen Boyle, “Opposes limitations on access to evidence-based reproductive health services including fertility treatments, contraception, abortion, and neonatal intensive care” and “Opposes the imposition of criminal and civil penalties or any other retaliatory efforts such as licensure restrictions or revocation against patients, patient advocates, physicians, other healthcare workers, and health systems for receiving, assisting in, referring patients to, or providing reproductive health services.”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts responded to Nebraska Medical Association’s statement, saying, “I’m disappointed the NMA chose to adopt this radical resolution, put forward by a Democratic Party politician, that advocates for abortion up to the time of birth.”

