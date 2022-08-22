Tuesday Forecast: The 90s return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 90 degree heat is back in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday along with cloudier conditions. The northern half of 1011 territory will see at least a slight chance for rain both days, while the southern areas will stay dry.

Tuesday brings back the heat to 1011 territory! High temperatures will be back into the low 90s with just a few places hanging onto the upper 80s for one more day. Overall, humidity levels look to remain low over the two days or so. Tuesday will also be accompanied by partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Dry conditions are expected for the southern half of the area but the northern half has at least a slight chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms in the early afternoon to evening. There is no severe weather threat at this time. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No severe weather threat. Regular thunderstorms possible in the northern half of the state. (KOLN)

We turn up the heat by just a few degrees Wednesday as high temperatures reach the low to mid 90s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. The southern half of the area will just see partly cloudy skies, but there is some chance for rain in the northern areas. The northern half will have a slight chance for isolated to spotty showers in the morning hours and then again in the early evening. There is no severe weather threat at this time. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No severe weather threat. Regular thunderstorms possible in the northern half of the area. (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

