Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project is coming with a big employment challenge.
Intel announced earlier this year a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near Columbus.
The company says about 7,000 construction workers will be hired to build the two factories ahead of a planned 2025 opening.
Those jobs must be filled even though several other big central Ohio construction projects are already employing thousands.
The need also comes during a national shortage of construction workers.
Intel says finding workers won’t be without its challenges but is confident there’s enough demand that the jobs will be filled.