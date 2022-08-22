Warm temperatures with lots of sunshine Monday

Sunny and warm
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dry conditions expected over the next three days with warm and even hot temperatures for some. Slightly cooler by the end of the week with small chances of rain.

Mainly sunny and warm Monday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 80s with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mainly clear and mild Monday night with lows in the lower 60s. South breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny and hot for Tuesday with highs around 90 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Very little rain if any, expected over the next five days across Nebraska. Best chance of a few showers and t’storms will be in northern Nebraska.

Wednesday will be a hot day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will cool down a bit to around the seasonal average.

