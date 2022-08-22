Warm temperatures with lots of sunshine Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dry conditions expected over the next three days with warm and even hot temperatures for some. Slightly cooler by the end of the week with small chances of rain.

Mainly sunny and warm Monday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 80s with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Warm temperatures Monday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and mild Monday night with lows in the lower 60s. South breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Near average overnight low temperatures expected. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and hot for Tuesday with highs around 90 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

A bit on the hot side Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Very little rain if any, expected over the next five days across Nebraska. Best chance of a few showers and t’storms will be in northern Nebraska.

Not much rain expected over the next 5 days. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be a hot day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will cool down a bit to around the seasonal average.

After a couple of hot days, more seasonal temperatures by the end of the week and the weekend. (1011 Weather)

