10/11 NOW’s Kevin Sjuts explores Ireland

10/11 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts is across the pond witnessing the sights and sounds of Ireland.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KILLARNEY, Ireland (KOLN) -The excitement continues to build for the Huskers as they get closer to kicking off the 2022 football season. 10/11 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts is across the pond witnessing the sights and sounds of Ireland, as well as how the locals there are reacting to the Big Red in town.

Killarney is the third largest city in Ireland. It’s known for tourism.

It’s a very busy place, even on a Monday evening. Many fans are there right now for college football, with Nebraska vs. Northwestern later this week. There were several Husker fans in Killarney as of Monday, many of them with the 10/11 Tour Group.

“We’ve also seen two Nebraska fans from Wahoo, not a part of the tour group, but they spotted us at a popular ice cream parlor named Murphy’s. It was wonderful,” Kevin said.

The Killarney locals are very intrigued by Nebraska football as well.

Kevin’s giving us a look at the sights on his Twitter page, so be sure to follow him there for more.

