15-year-old bicyclist transported to hospital after collision with LPD; family disagrees with LPD’s recollection

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital after a collision with a Lincoln Police cruiser on Sunday. However, the bicyclist’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event.

According to Lincoln Police, a marked LPD cruiser was stopped facing eastbound on Adams Street at 48th Street waiting to turn south. The cruiser pulled forward slightly as the officer observed a break in the traffic and was going to make the turn.

LPD said as the cruiser pulled forward, it was struck on the passenger-side door area by a 15-year-old male bicyclist who was riding northbound on the sidewalk. The 15-year-old said a family member with him pressed the crosswalk button and he began to cross once the signal changed.

A witness indicated the collision occurred just as the signals were changing and said the crosswalk signal changed at nearly the exact time as the cruiser made it’s turn and was struck by the bicycle.

The 15-year-old’s family has a different recollection of the events, and are asking for accountability from LPD. They said that the bicyclist was hit by a police cruiser while riding his bicycle. This resulted in injuries to his left leg, including a fractured lower femur and a torn MCL.

