COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to elevated yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to elevated yellow after being in low orange for six weeks. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases continued to decline – from 460 the previous week to 440 the week ending August 20.

Wastewater surveillance showed a decrease in virus particles over the past week.

The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations increased over the past week – from 41 last week to 44 today. Hospitalization trends typically trail case and wastewater trends by 10 to 14 days. The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 today is 36.

“The dial position is reflective of our current local situation with the improvements we’ve seen over the last few weeks. With schools back in session, we could see that change in the future. We’ll continue to actively monitor the data and make adjustments as needed,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

The Health Department encourages people to follow the updated public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting booster doses as soon as you’re eligible.

Wear a mask if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by your vaccination status and level of risk.

Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, isolate and ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov

If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

The Health Department reminds residents that free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available in the main lobby of the Health Department, 3131 “O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Residents can report results of their at-home tests to the Health Department. A short form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine or to find upcoming clinic dates and locations, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

